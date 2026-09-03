Fresno leaders dispute city’s role in immigration-related arrest at airport

FRESNO, Calif. – Federal immigration agents made an arrest at Fresno Yosemite International Airport after being permitted to pass through the security checkpoint by airport personnel, multiple city hall sources told KVPR.

The Aug. 28 arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took place at a departure gate before the detained individual could board their flight, said the sources, who asked KVPR to withhold their names because they’re not at liberty to speak about the incident.

The sources were alarmed because California’s sanctuary law prohibits state and local law enforcement from assisting ICE with immigration arrests, including at airports.

ICE arrested 1,254 individuals in Fresno between Jan. 20, 2025 and July 31, 2026, according to data collected by the non-profit Deportation Street Project. It is not known whether any of those arrests took place at the airport.

In a statement to KVPR, Fresno city spokesperson Sontaya Rose confirmed the arrest occurred, but denied that airport security assisted ICE agents in making the arrest.

“The City of Fresno does not participate in federal immigration enforcement,” her statement read. “Airport Public Safety officers did not participate in an arrest or assist ICE agents. In this instance, the role of Airport Public Safety officers was limited to allowing access into the airport required under federal airport regulations and maintaining the safety and security of the airport.”

She added that federal regulations “require airports to permit qualifying federal, state, and local government employees – including law enforcement officers – to access secure airport areas without an escort.”

Francisco Partida, the Fresno airport’s assistant director of aviation, did not respond to messages seeking comment. An email sent to the ICE Office of Public Affairs was not immediately returned.

Federal immigration officials have arrested at least 27 people in airports across nine states including California for overstaying their visas, according to an ABC News report published in July.

Earlier this week, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that San Francisco International Airport has served as a de facto detention center for more than two dozen immigrants, mostly green-card holders with past arrests.

Some of the detainees were taken to SFO after landing at other California airports, including Fresno Yosemite International.