The Arts Angle - September 3, 2026

Donald Munro gives us a preview of local arts events happening this weekend including receptions for a juried show, Light/Shadow, at Fig Tree Gallery in Fresno, a theatrical junior production at Selma Arts Center, and the last performances of Rosedale The Untold Story at the Gaslight Melodrama Theatre & Music Hall in Bakersfield. Hear more details on The Arts Angle with Donald Munro on KVPR Thursdays - Saturdays. You can find more info about community events in your area at the KVPR Community Calendar and at The Munro Review.