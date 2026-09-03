Fresno Night Crawler makes another appearance — on Fresno County library cards

FRESNO, Calif. — A special, limited-edition library card is keeping the lore of a spooky Fresno creature alive.

The Fresno County Library is offering a library card with the Fresno Nightcrawler on its cover. Officials wrote in a press release the special edition card featuring the famed local cryptid will only be offered in September in celebration of Library Card Sign-Up Month.

The Fresno Nightcrawler, known as a mysterious white creature with long legs and a head where hips would be, was first reported on grainy video camera footage from a Fresno resident’s lawn that was posted online in 2007. Some people describe the crawler as a pair of white pants walking on its own.

The footage went viral and sparked dozens more videos of potential sightings of the cryptid in Fresno county and beyond. The crawler is often placed in line with other famous cryptids — creatures who grow popular despite no physical scientific evidence — like the Loch Ness Monster and Bigfoot. Library officials said the creature became a local legend with a following from beyond the Central Valley.

The library’s special card comes just weeks after the stuffed animal retail store Build-A-Bear released its own version of the Night Crawler online. The plushie is currently out of stock.

The card was created by the library’s graphics team, and is one of four designs locals can choose from. It is free for Fresno residents who sign up while supplies last.