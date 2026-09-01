Sept. 1: Proposed Land Exchange In Yosemite Tests Private Developer Use Of National Parks

The dawn of the national park system began in Yosemite Valley in 1864 with President Lincoln’s signing of the Yosemite Grant. Now, 160 years later, Yosemite National Park remains the crown jewel of the national park system. But under the Trump administration, there’s now a deal in the works that could give a private developer access to a piece of the park. We speak with reporter Anna Kramer with NOTUS, who broke the story last week.

Plus, the latest news headlines: New data shows how much heat deaths are underreported in the U.S.; and a Fresno judge moves transportation tax forward. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Kerry Klein and Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado.