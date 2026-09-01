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Central Valley Daily

Sept. 1: Proposed Land Exchange In Yosemite Tests Private Developer Use Of National Parks

By Soreath Hok,
Cresencio Rodriguez DelgadoKerry Klein
Published September 1, 2026 at 1:45 AM PDT
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The dawn of the national park system began in Yosemite Valley in 1864 with President Lincoln’s signing of the Yosemite Grant. Now, 160 years later, Yosemite National Park remains the crown jewel of the national park system. But under the Trump administration, there’s now a deal in the works that could give a private developer access to a piece of the park. We speak with reporter Anna Kramer with NOTUS, who broke the story last week.

Plus, the latest news headlines: New data shows how much heat deaths are underreported in the U.S.; and a Fresno judge moves transportation tax forward. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Kerry Klein and Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
See stories by Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein