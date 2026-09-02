Sept. 2: New Study Says Fossil Fuels Play A Big Role In California’s Water Shortages

A new study from UC Merced and the Union of Concerned Scientists explores California’s worsening drought conditions. The study is the first of its kind to tie some of the state’s decreasing water supply to the Carbon Majors, 122 of the world’s largest fossil fuel producers. We speak to lead author Emily Williams about the data.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Feds deny reporting over private land sale in Yosemite; and a small jet crashes down near Porterville. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Kerry Klein, Jonathan Linden, and Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado.