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Central Valley Daily

Sept. 2: New Study Says Fossil Fuels Play A Big Role In California’s Water Shortages

By Soreath Hok,
Kerry KleinCresencio Rodriguez DelgadoJonathan Linden
Published September 2, 2026 at 1:45 AM PDT
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A new study from UC Merced and the Union of Concerned Scientists explores California’s worsening drought conditions. The study is the first of its kind to tie some of the state’s decreasing water supply to the Carbon Majors, 122 of the world’s largest fossil fuel producers. We speak to lead author Emily Williams about the data.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Feds deny reporting over private land sale in Yosemite; and a small jet crashes down near Porterville. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Kerry Klein, Jonathan Linden, and Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein
Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
See stories by Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden