Fresno Falcons kick off hockey season with jumbotron unveiling

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno Falcons are bringing professional hockey back to downtown Fresno after 17 years.

Fresno city leaders and around 100 fans gathered at the Selland Arena Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the sport’s return. Officials also unveiled a new $625,000 jumbotron paid for by the tourism non-profit Visit Fresno County.

Fresno Falcons Hockey made their debut in the Central Valley in 1946 and remained in the city for more than 60 years. Then, in December 2008, the team folded abruptly midseason, citing financial problems.

Now, the team will hit the ice for their first home game of the season against Oceanside Shock on October 9 at 7:05 p.m.

For fans who grew up watching the team, the return is about more than hockey.

Longtime fan Brittney Lawrence said her family has been connected to the Falcons for decades. Her father worked as a staff member who helped run the game from off the ice, and she practically grew up in Selland.

“To have hockey back at Selland Arena is absolutely amazing,” Lawrence said. “When they did the unveiling, I was crying. It's a very emotional come-about moment.”

Samantha Rangel / KVPR Fresno Falcons President Jimmy Fries and Mayor Jerry Dyer stand alongside other city leaders for the ribbon-cutting.

Samantha Rangel / KVPR The Selland Arena was home to the Fresno Falcons when they made their debut in 1946.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer told the audience that the Falcons have been a part of the city’s identity since they arrived in 1946 – and that he still recalls the moment the team left.

“I can remember the day that the Falcons announced that they would no longer be playing hockey here at Selland Arena,” Dyer said. “It was almost like a part of Fresno's life left. And then when we announced that the Falcons were returning, that life returned.”

He said fans played a big role in keeping the Falcons’ hockey legacy alive during their absence.

Fresno Falcons President Jimmy Fries echoed that sentiment.

“What a historic day it is for us as we take that first major milestone in the step in the right direction to really launch Fresno Falcons hockey back to you, the fans,” Fries said. “You kept the name alive. You kept the name afloat. 80 years, the Falcons' legacy has been around, and even though it was gone for 17 years, you kept that alive.”

The Federal Prospects Hockey League in May announced the Fresno Falcons' return for the 2026-27 season and has spent the subsequent months recruiting players and hiring staff.

Now, the city is preparing for a new generation of fans to experience the games back where they started.

“Come once and try it out. If it's anything like the old Falcons, there will be lots of fights. I remember those bench-clearing brawls,” Lawrence said. “There's a lot of entertainment.”