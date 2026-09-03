Aug. 3: Bakersfield Increased Its Sewer Rates. Kern County Is Suing To Stop Them.

Earlier this year, the city of Bakersfield approved increases to its sewer rates. Over the next five years, that will mean sewage rates will more than triple for residents. In response to the increases, Kern County is suing to stop them. Today we speak with Bakersfield’s Californian reporter Peter Segall, who breaks down the situation.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno mayor formally opposes data centers in the city; and Fresno Falcons hockey returns after 17 year hiatus. Today’s episode is hosted by Kerry Klein and produced by Jonathan Linden.