Mallika Seshadri / EdSource
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California schools are deploying geofencing technology, policing aggressively and relying on the old-fashioned honor system to enforce cellphone bans.
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Almost 20 million Americans live in mobile homes. Those homes are a lot less likely to be restored after natural disasters, meaning disasters often exacerbate the country's affordable housing crises.
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States with strong abortion rights protections are seeing many more abortion seekers, mostly from neighboring states with abortion restrictions.
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In the wake of ongoing school shootings, architects are designing schools to minimize risk and increase student connection.
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The winter storm that's pummeling nearly half the United States means snow in parts of California that often don't see it.
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The U.S. military started tracking more airborne objects it calls "low speed clutter" after shooting down the Chinese balloon. The National Weather Service says it launches about 184 balloons a day.
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Seven months after overturning the constitutional right to an abortion, anti-abortion rights activists are celebrating their victories and planning their next steps at their annual march in D.C
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For many people, creating a chosen family is a necessity - a key to survival. And it can be especially important for queer people, who may be underhoused or rejected by their biological families.
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You've heard the saying, "Blood is thicker than water," but for many people, family is not just about blood or DNA — it's about deep connections.
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All Things Considered hosts are asking their favorite writers about their favorite writers. Ailsa Chang talks with novelist Steph Cha about her favorite novel, "The Long Goodbye" by Raymond Chandler.