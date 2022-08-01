Esther Quintanilla reports on diverse communities for KVPR through the Central Valley News Collaborative, which includes The Fresno Bee, Vida en el Valle, KVPR and Radio Bilingüe.

Growing up in Bakersfield, Esther is a valley native. She earned her B.A. in English with a minor in writing studies from the University of California, Merced. Soon after graduation, she moved to Los Angeles to attend the University of Southern California and received an M.S. in Journalism.

Esther is happy to be back home in the valley and serving the community through her reporting.