Esther QuintanillaReporter
Esther Quintanilla reports on diverse communities for KVPR through the Central Valley News Collaborative, which includes The Fresno Bee, Vida en el Valle, KVPR and Radio Bilingüe.
Growing up in Bakersfield, Esther is a valley native. She earned her B.A. in English with a minor in writing studies from the University of California, Merced. Soon after graduation, she moved to Los Angeles to attend the University of Southern California and received an M.S. in Journalism.
Esther is happy to be back home in the valley and serving the community through her reporting.
Amid California’s three-year drought, a San Joaquin Valley farmworker considers seeking work outside the regionThere’s no end in sight for California’s prolonged three-year drought. With fewer agricultural jobs available in the San Joaquin Valley, will farmworkers decide to search for new opportunities outside the region?
White House officials and other leaders on Friday met at the Bank of Italy building in downtown Fresno. They celebrated an infusion of federal funding coming to the county.
The vigils will run each night at 7pm through Oct. 9 at Bob Hart Square in downtown Merced.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the United Farm Workers’ bill to change how farmworkers vote in union elections. Although labor rights activists are calling the bill a step toward progress, growers are frustrated and disappointed.
A Oaxacan celebration is coming back to Fresno on Sunday after a 2 year pause. A traditional dance group performing at the event uses dance to connect cultural heritage to identity.
The event will kick off with a parade along Fulton Street on Saturday at 11 a.m.
State Sen. Anna Caballero visited Fresno this week to pressure Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Senate Bill 490, or the Buy American Food Act. If implemented, all state public institutions would be required to only purchase products grown, packed or processed in the United States.
The United Farm Workers’ voting rights bill passed out of the state legislature this week. The union is now hosting 24 hour vigils throughout the state to pressure the governor to sign the bill. One of them is in downtown Fresno.
Thousands of supporters rallied behind the marchers in the final mile of their pilgrimage. The bill they support made its way to Newsom’s desk Monday afternoon.
The protestors support three bills, including one that would establish a water rate assistance program to help low-income families pay their monthly bills.