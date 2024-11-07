Valley officials highlight need for bipartisanship as election counts continue

FRESNO, Calif. – As elections come to a close in the Central Valley, local elected officials are eager to put the races behind them.

While the Republican Party secured a win in the White House and the Senate, the House of Representatives remains unclear. California’s Valley is nearly equally split when it comes to party affiliation, and is garnering eyes from all around the nation because of close House races.

But some officials say they’re ready to reach across the aisle despite party differences.

On election night, some were surprised to see Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer – a Republican – at a watch party in north-west Fresno for the county’s Democratic party. He mingled with voters in front of a life-size cardboard cutout of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Dyer holds a non-partisan office, but he told KVPR he hoped his appearance would signal unity and bipartisanship in a highly politicized election cycle.

“From the time I got into office, I ran on the premise of ‘One Fresno’ and I meant that – whether you're Republican or Democrat,” he said.

Dyer then added, “Extremism has gotten our country in a lot of trouble, and at times gotten our city in trouble.”

At his own watch party in north Fresno, congressman Jim Costa – up for reelection in a close race against Republican opponent Michael Maher – was keeping an eye on his colleagues running their own tight races in the 13th and 22nd House districts.

In high spirits on election night, Costa said he looked forward to maintaining strong partnerships with whoever wins those seats.

“We need to remember that these constant pointing fingers and blaming people doesn't solve anyone's problems,” he said.