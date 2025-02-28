Feb. 28: English-Learner Students At This Valley School District Are Seeing Surprising Results

In one school district in the Central Valley, students and teachers are seeing surprising learning improvements among English learners. That’s despite a pandemic causing learning delays for many students. In today’s episode, we talk with Esther Quintanilla, a reporter with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative, about what’s behind the learning improvements.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Fresno police officer accuses the city of retaliation, and what do voters think of President Trump so far?