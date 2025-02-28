© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Feb. 28: English-Learner Students At This Valley School District Are Seeing Surprising Results

By Jonathan Linden,
Esther Quintanilla
Published February 28, 2025 at 6:49 AM PST
In one school district in the Central Valley, students and teachers are seeing surprising learning improvements among English learners. That’s despite a pandemic causing learning delays for many students. In today’s episode, we talk with Esther Quintanilla, a reporter with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative, about what’s behind the learning improvements.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Fresno police officer accuses the city of retaliation, and what do voters think of President Trump so far?

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
Esther Quintanilla
Esther Quintanilla reports on communities across Central California, covering a variety of stories surrounding the rich cultures in the Valley, farmworker issues, healthcare, and much more. She previously reported through the Central Valley News Collaborative, a partnership between the Fresno Bee, Vida en el Valle, KVPR and Radio Bilingüe.
