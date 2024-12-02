Dec. 2: How The Valley Is Stepping In For Immigrants Before Trump Takes Office

Donald Trump is set to return to office in January when he’s sworn in as the 47th U.S. president. Immigrant communities across the U.S. worry he will make good on promises of mass deportations. So how are groups preparing to support immigrants who might be caught up in those actions? We speak with KVPR’s Esther Quintanilla on the steps some local groups and officials are taking now.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including, what does California’s lieutenant governor know about a retaliation case at Fresno State? And more disruption for a Valley raw milk producer.