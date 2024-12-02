© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Dec. 2: How The Valley Is Stepping In For Immigrants Before Trump Takes Office

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Esther QuintanillaJonathan Linden
Published December 2, 2024 at 7:03 AM PST
Donald Trump is set to return to office in January when he’s sworn in as the 47th U.S. president. Immigrant communities across the U.S. worry he will make good on promises of mass deportations. So how are groups preparing to support immigrants who might be caught up in those actions? We speak with KVPR’s Esther Quintanilla on the steps some local groups and officials are taking now.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including, what does California’s lieutenant governor know about a retaliation case at Fresno State? And more disruption for a Valley raw milk producer.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Esther Quintanilla
Esther Quintanilla reports on communities across Central California, covering a variety of stories surrounding the rich cultures in the Valley, farmworker issues, healthcare, and much more. She previously reported through the Central Valley News Collaborative, a partnership between the Fresno Bee, Vida en el Valle, KVPR and Radio Bilingüe.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
