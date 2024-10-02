'Refreshing.’ How Fresno voters took in the Vance-Walz debate

SURVEY: It’s election season. Tell us what you want the candidates to know.

FRESNO, Calif. – Voters in Fresno got to hear from the vice presidential candidates during their first – and only – debate on Tuesday. Dozens packed into a Me-and-Ed’s pizzeria in the Tower District for a watch party hosted by KVPR.

The crowd cheered on as Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz traded jabs at each other, while still providing surprising deep policy debates.

At one contentious moment, the room groaned as Vance dodged a question from Walz on whether or not Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

But overall, voters sensed a different tone this time around – unlike the previous debate between Trump and Kamala Harris . Here’s what they had to say.

Esther Quintanilla / KVPR Isaac Luna (left) and Zachary Lopez (right) are both Fresno State students studying political science. They were both surprised at the amount of civility between Walz and Vance.

Isaac Luna, 24, Visalia

I expected it to be a lot more hostile than it was, to be honest. Obviously the first debate was very antagonistic. I'm very glad that actual policy was discussed. I expected J.D. Vance to be a bit more just repeating Trump talking points, but he actually did discuss some policy, which I found refreshing.

Zachary Lopez, 25, Kingsburg

There were a few times where [Walz and Vance] actually had something nice to say about each other. It wasn't hostility. More like, ‘Hey, we could still come together and work together.’ That stuck out to me the most. Let's see if it actually happens, though.

Esther Quintanilla / KVPR Katie Kellum, 42, is a registered nurse in Fresno. She's a staunch supporter of abortion rights.

Katie Kellum, 42, Fresno

I’m really fired up about this election. I’m pretty far left. J.D. Vance is articulate. He has some pretty good talking points, but they're vapid. Walz has a little bit more passion behind what he's speaking about. As a woman, as a nurse, abortion care is something that needs to be addressed. For me, healthcare shouldn’t be political. I don’t think government should be involved. It should only be [between a] healthcare provider [and the individual.] It should be science based, evidence based, fact based.

Esther Quintanilla / KVPR Jose Rodriguez, 60, is a lifelong Democrat.

Jose Rodriguez, 60, Fresno

I feel that this [debate] went a lot smoother for both candidates. They were more amicable towards each other, which is something that's admirable. There was a little bit more civility, which is, at the end of the day, what you want to see because more things get done. I’m a lifelong Democrat, and I’m very much excited to vote.

Esther Quintanilla / KVPR Teresa (left) and James (right) Orr are lifelong Democrats. Living in the Central Valley, they believe climate change is the most important issue.

Teresa Orr, 67, Fresno

There were a couple of times Walz made me cheer, but they were few and far between. And Vance was [saying] lies, lies and lies – it distressed me to no end. What’s top of mind for me is climate change. It’s too hot here. We're back in the hundreds again. How long are we going to be in the hundreds?

James Orr, 76, Fresno

There was a little bit of fireworks there. I think Vance did a wonderful job of telling a lie after lie and sounding really good doing it. Unfortunately, I don't think Governor Walz at the beginning was doing too good. Just directing from the distractions. We'll have to see how [this election] goes. One has to have high hopes and expectations.

