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Firelight: A Celebration of Light and Love

Firelight: A Celebration of Light and Love

Fresno Choral Artists invites you to celebrate the light that shines within us and around us as the dimming days of autumn approach. Under the direction of Adeline Hollingsworth, Artistic Director, and accompanied by Jordan Williams, Collaborative Pianist, the concert will feature the music of Felix Mendelssohn, Sarah Quartel, Ralph Vaughan Willliams, and Susan LaBarr.

Willow Avenue Mennonite Church
$10 - $20
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Fresno Choral Artists
https://www.fresnochoralartists.org/
Willow Avenue Mennonite Church
2529 Willow Ave.
Clovis, California 93612
https://willowmennonite.org/