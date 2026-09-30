Firelight: A Celebration of Light and Love
Firelight: A Celebration of Light and Love
Fresno Choral Artists invites you to celebrate the light that shines within us and around us as the dimming days of autumn approach. Under the direction of Adeline Hollingsworth, Artistic Director, and accompanied by Jordan Williams, Collaborative Pianist, the concert will feature the music of Felix Mendelssohn, Sarah Quartel, Ralph Vaughan Willliams, and Susan LaBarr.
Willow Avenue Mennonite Church
$10 - $20
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Fresno Choral Artists
Willow Avenue Mennonite Church
2529 Willow Ave.Clovis, California 93612