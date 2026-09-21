An Intimate Evening With Kalani Pe'a

Kalani Peʻa is a four-time Grammy award-winning Native Hawaiian singer-songwriter renowned for his pioneering "Hawaiian contemporary soul" musical style. His music elegantly blends traditional chants and Hawaiian language composition with classical, R&B, and soulful rhythms. Notably, his debut album E Walea made history as the only record ever to capture both a Grammy and a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award.