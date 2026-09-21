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An Intimate Evening With Kalani Pe'a

An Intimate Evening With Kalani Pe'a

Kalani Peʻa is a four-time Grammy award-winning Native Hawaiian singer-songwriter renowned for his pioneering "Hawaiian contemporary soul" musical style. His music elegantly blends traditional chants and Hawaiian language composition with classical, R&B, and soulful rhythms. Notably, his debut album E Walea made history as the only record ever to capture both a Grammy and a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award.

Merced Theatre
$48-$58
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

South Pacific Dance Company
https://www.facebook.com/p/South-Pacific-Dance-Company-100057686880247/

Artist Group Info

Kalani Pe'a
https://www.kalanipeamusic.com/
Merced Theatre
301 Main Street
Merced, California 95340
https://www.mercedtheatre.org/