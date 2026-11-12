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Central Valley Daily

Nov. 12: Biologist Raises Concerns Over Dead Tree Removal In Aftermath Of Castle Fire

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published November 12, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
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Six years after the Castle Fire burned at least 80 giant sequoia trees in the Sierra Nevada, a biologist is raising concerns over their removal. Biologist Maya Khosla says she’s worried about the dead trees being removed and about where they go next.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Mayor of Kerman elected as a county supervisor; and a Republican Assembly leader faces a tough fight for reelection. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden