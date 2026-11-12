Nov. 12: Biologist Raises Concerns Over Dead Tree Removal In Aftermath Of Castle Fire

Six years after the Castle Fire burned at least 80 giant sequoia trees in the Sierra Nevada, a biologist is raising concerns over their removal. Biologist Maya Khosla says she’s worried about the dead trees being removed and about where they go next.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Mayor of Kerman elected as a county supervisor; and a Republican Assembly leader faces a tough fight for reelection. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.