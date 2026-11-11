Nov. 11: Comedian Tig Notaro Prepares To Make Her First Stop In Fresno

Comedian Tig Notaro will make a stop in Fresno on Nov. 14. Notaro’s first visit to Fresno comes on her “Out of Nowhere” tour. Notaro is known for using her real life experiences, even the tragedies, as material for standup. We speak to her about how working things out on stage is a way to process the challenges that can come with real life.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Tulare County sheriff denies sexual abuse allegations; and did Kern County swing for Democrats in the midterms? Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.