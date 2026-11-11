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Central Valley Daily

Nov. 11: Comedian Tig Notaro Prepares To Make Her First Stop In Fresno

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published November 11, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
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Comedian Tig Notaro will make a stop in Fresno on Nov. 14. Notaro’s first visit to Fresno comes on her “Out of Nowhere” tour. Notaro is known for using her real life experiences, even the tragedies, as material for standup. We speak to her about how working things out on stage is a way to process the challenges that can come with real life.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Tulare County sheriff denies sexual abuse allegations; and did Kern County swing for Democrats in the midterms? Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden