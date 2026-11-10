California’s GOP Assembly leader faces tight reelection fight after midterms

FRESNO, Calif. – The minority leader of the California State Assembly could be swept up by the Democrats’ midterm blue wave.

Republican incumbent Alexandra Macedo’s lead over Democrat Hipolito Angel Cerros for the Assembly District 33 seat is down to fewer than 900 votes following a vote update by the California Secretary of State.

As of Tuesday, out of nearly 45,000 ballots counted, Macedo leads with 50.5% of the vote compared to Cerros’ 49.5%. District 33 covers Kings County, western Tulare County and a small piece of Fresno County.

Cerros, the former mayor of Lindsay, has made up significant ground since Macedo led with 51.9% of the vote last week.

While voters in Kings and Fresno counties favor Macedo, Cerros is the clear choice among Tulare County voters with 53.1% of the vote in that county. More votes in District 33 come from Tulare County than from Kings and Fresno counties combined.

Further vote updates are expected this week in all three counties.

