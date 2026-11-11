The story of influential Fresno-born artist and author Leo Politi

He was a native son of Fresno, who became one of the most beloved authors and illustrators of children’s literature, and an icon artist of Southern California. The story of Leo Politi, today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

Leo Politi was born in Fresno in 1908 to Italian-American parents. At age 7 his family moved to Italy and later London, where he studied art. At age 22 he returned to California, settling in Los Angeles. He was drawn to Mexican culture and was often found at Olvera Street, doing sketches for tourists.

His art featured bright colors and was inspired by Mexican folk art. In 1938 he published his first children’s picture book, Little Pancho, the story of a boy on a great adventure. He followed it up in 1946 with Pedro, the Angel of Olvera Street, which was a runner up for the Caldecott Medal.

His 1948 book the Song of the Swallows won the 1950 Caldecot Medal for the most distinguished American picture book for children. The story centers on a boy who plants a garden in San Juan Capistrano, welcoming the swallows annual return to the historic mission ruins. All told he produced around 20 picture books in his career.

He was also a passionate advocate for historic preservation, helping to lead the unsuccessful fight to save LA’s Bunker Hill neighborhood, which was largely leveled to make way for redevelopment and the LA Music Center. Today a branch of the Fresno County Public Library is named in his honor, as well as a school in Los Angeles. His work is still beloved today, as a champion of diversity and inclusivity in an era before those terms became buzzwords.