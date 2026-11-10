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Central Valley Daily

Nov. 10: Why A Federal Health Fund May Fall Short Of Rural Healthcare Needs

By Kerry Klein,
Soreath HokJonathan Linden
Published November 10, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
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President Trump approved major changes to Medicaid last year, through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The changes could significantly affect how rural hospitals operate. Today we discuss the Rural Health Transformation Program with journalist Tim Sheehan from the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative, and whether funding from this program could make up for funding lost because of changes to Medicaid.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno city officials settle fight; and a Reedley biolab is finally destroyed. Today’s episode is hosted by Kerry Klein and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning editor and reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden