Nov. 10: Why A Federal Health Fund May Fall Short Of Rural Healthcare Needs

President Trump approved major changes to Medicaid last year, through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The changes could significantly affect how rural hospitals operate. Today we discuss the Rural Health Transformation Program with journalist Tim Sheehan from the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative, and whether funding from this program could make up for funding lost because of changes to Medicaid.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno city officials settle fight; and a Reedley biolab is finally destroyed. Today’s episode is hosted by Kerry Klein and produced by Jonathan Linden.