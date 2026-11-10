Two bald eagles are nesting on the Kings River. Watch the livestream.

FRESNO, Calif. — Two bald eagles are nesting along the Kings River east of Fresno. And not only has the Kings River Conservancy named them — say hello to Margaret and Jack — the public can now watch them all day long.

The Conservancy’s “Kings River Eagle Cam” aims to give the public a rare, uninterrupted glimpse into the daily life of the eagle pair. The live camera is equipped with advanced night vision and the stream is accessible 24/7.

“The primary objective of the new Kings River Eagle Cam is to foster public connection with and celebrate the Kings River,” Jay Lloyd, president of the Kings River Conservancy said in a press release. "We are so excited to share Margaret and Jack with the world.”

Margaret and Jack are following in the footsteps of two other internet-famous bald eagles. For more than a decade, a bald eagle named Jackie and her partner Shadow were the focus of nature lovers. The two were based in Big Bear Lake east of Los Angeles.

They went live in 2015, and Jackie made headlines when she protected her eggs during an intense winter storm in 2024. Earlier this year, Jackie died after catching bird flu.

The Kings River Conservancy said the livestream went live just as the eagle pair began their seasonal “courtship rituals.” Over the coming months, for example, viewers will get a close-up view of the eagles bringing fresh sticks to line their nest.

The conservancy also hopes the public will get a chance to see a baby eagle hatch ahead of the spring hatching window. The conservancy partnered with Explore.org to establish the livestream.

Watch the livestream in the Youtube player linked here or below.

Editor's note: The Kings River Conservancy is a financial supporter of KVPR.