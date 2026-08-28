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Central Valley Daily

Aug. 28: Native American Tribes In The Valley Take Part In Annual Powwow Celebrations

By Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado,
Soreath HokJonathan Linden
Published August 28, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Across the United States, Native American tribes come together for powwows. These are social gatherings that feature dancing and singing. In the Central Valley, the powwow season recently kicked off with an event in Fresno County. KVPR’s Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado brings us the story.

Plus, the latest news headlines: NFL star Josh Allen extends hometown’s scholarship program; and a Kern County city denies appeals that challenge ICE facility. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
See stories by Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden