Aug. 28: Native American Tribes In The Valley Take Part In Annual Powwow Celebrations

Across the United States, Native American tribes come together for powwows. These are social gatherings that feature dancing and singing. In the Central Valley, the powwow season recently kicked off with an event in Fresno County. KVPR’s Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado brings us the story.

Plus, the latest news headlines: NFL star Josh Allen extends hometown’s scholarship program; and a Kern County city denies appeals that challenge ICE facility. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.