The Arts Angle - August 27, 2026

Donald Munro gives us a preview of upcoming local arts events including a new theatrical production at 2nd Space Theatre, and the exhibition Becoming: Selections from the Students in the BMoA ArtWorks Program. The Fresno Arts Council presents the final performances of Janka at the 2nd Space Theatre, September 8 - 9. Hear more details on The Arts Angle with Donald Munro on KVPR Thursdays - Saturdays. You can find more info about community events in your area at the KVPR Community Calendar and at The Munro Review.