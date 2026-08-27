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The Arts Angle, from KVPR and the Munro Review
The Arts Angle

The Arts Angle - August 27, 2026

By Donald Munro
Published August 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
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The Arts Angle, from KVPR and the Munro Review

Donald Munro gives us a preview of upcoming local arts events including a new theatrical production at 2nd Space Theatre, and the exhibition Becoming: Selections from the Students in the BMoA ArtWorks Program. The Fresno Arts Council presents the final performances of Janka at the 2nd Space Theatre, September 8 - 9. Hear more details on The Arts Angle with Donald Munro on KVPR Thursdays - Saturdays. You can find more info about community events in your area at the KVPR Community Calendar and at The Munro Review.

The Arts Angle
Donald Munro
Donald Munro is the host of KVPR's The Arts Angle, and is the publisher of The Munro Review.
See stories by Donald Munro