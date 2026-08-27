Outside Fresno, tribal members dance to their own beat

FRESNO, Calif. — Powwows are common in many parts of the country where Native Americans call home. But did you know some regions have powwow seasons?

California’s powwow season recently kicked off in Central California. And it brought tribes from as far as New York and Canada.

KVPR’s Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado was there at Table Mountain Rancheria casino just outside of Fresno, where the sound of a long tradition rang out. Listen to the story on the player on this page. Check back for the full story.