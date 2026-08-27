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Outside Fresno, tribal members dance to their own beat

KVPR | By Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Published August 27, 2026 at 3:57 PM PDT
A powwow celebration takes place just outside Fresno on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026.
Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
/
KVPR
A powwow celebration takes place just outside Fresno on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026.

FRESNO, Calif. — Powwows are common in many parts of the country where Native Americans call home. But did you know some regions have powwow seasons?

California’s powwow season recently kicked off in Central California. And it brought tribes from as far as New York and Canada.

KVPR’s Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado was there at Table Mountain Rancheria casino just outside of Fresno, where the sound of a long tradition rang out. Listen to the story on the player on this page. Check back for the full story.

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Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
See stories by Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado