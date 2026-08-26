Aug. 26: Cost Of Healthcare Weighs Heavy On House District 22 Voters Ahead Of Midterms

The cost of healthcare is rising and could be a deciding factor for voters in the competitive House District 22 race in the Central Valley. We speak to KVPR reporter Samantha Rangel about what swing voters are considering and where the candidates stand.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A court rules on Avenal’s recall election; and new deadlines for Fresno County’s transportation tax lawsuit. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.