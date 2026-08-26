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Central Valley Daily

Aug. 26: Cost Of Healthcare Weighs Heavy On House District 22 Voters Ahead Of Midterms

By Soreath Hok,
Samantha RangelJonathan Linden
Published August 26, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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The cost of healthcare is rising and could be a deciding factor for voters in the competitive House District 22 race in the Central Valley. We speak to KVPR reporter Samantha Rangel about what swing voters are considering and where the candidates stand.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A court rules on Avenal’s recall election; and new deadlines for Fresno County’s transportation tax lawsuit. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Samantha Rangel
Samantha Rangel reports on stories for KVPR in the Fresno and Clovis areas. After growing up in the town of Firebaugh, Samantha earned her B.A. in Media, Communications, and Journalism from California State University, Fresno. Her previous work can also be found in The Westside Express, her college paper, The Collegian, NPR, and The California Report.

The best way to reach her is at srangel@kvpr.org or 559-862-2397.
See stories by Samantha Rangel
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden