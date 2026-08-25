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Central Valley Daily

Aug. 25: Fresno Airport’s New Director Of Aviation Talks About Future Growth Plans

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 25, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Fresno Yosemite International Airport is fresh off a new $146 million expansion. But where does it go next? A new director of aviation is at the helm and already planning for more growth. We speak to Mark Thorpe about his new role and the changes you could be seeing in the future.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Attacks on prosecutors raise security questions; and powwow season kicks off in the Valley. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden