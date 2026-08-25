Aug. 25: Fresno Airport’s New Director Of Aviation Talks About Future Growth Plans

Fresno Yosemite International Airport is fresh off a new $146 million expansion. But where does it go next? A new director of aviation is at the helm and already planning for more growth. We speak to Mark Thorpe about his new role and the changes you could be seeing in the future.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Attacks on prosecutors raise security questions; and powwow season kicks off in the Valley. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.