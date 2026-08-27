Aug. 27: One Bakersfield Business Tops List Of ‘Crime Guns’ Sold In California

Guns that are used in crimes are no longer anonymous. New state data is tracking where they were sold and recovered. Central Valley cities top the list. A new reporting investigation focuses on one company with Valley operations where many of the guns are traced. Aaron Mendelson with The Trace joins us to discuss his reporting.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno teachers union calls for district to restore field trips; and Kings County activists get charges reduced in alleged goat stealing. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.