© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Aug. 27: One Bakersfield Business Tops List Of ‘Crime Guns’ Sold In California

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 27, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Guns that are used in crimes are no longer anonymous. New state data is tracking where they were sold and recovered. Central Valley cities top the list. A new reporting investigation focuses on one company with Valley operations where many of the guns are traced. Aaron Mendelson with The Trace joins us to discuss his reporting.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno teachers union calls for district to restore field trips; and Kings County activists get charges reduced in alleged goat stealing. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden