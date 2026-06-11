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Central Valley Daily

June 11: Understanding California’s Complicated Ballot Process As Slow Returns Raise Suspicions

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published June 11, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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California’s meticulous ballot-counting process has dragged out the election results into a second week. The delay has triggered accusations of voter fraud from major Republican figures, including President Trump. We speak to a CalMatters reporter, Kate Wolffe, about how the counting process works and proposals on how to speed things up.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A progressive Democrat will take on a Republican incumbent in a Valley House race; and a bill seeks to expand abortion access.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden