June 11: Understanding California’s Complicated Ballot Process As Slow Returns Raise Suspicions
California’s meticulous ballot-counting process has dragged out the election results into a second week. The delay has triggered accusations of voter fraud from major Republican figures, including President Trump. We speak to a CalMatters reporter, Kate Wolffe, about how the counting process works and proposals on how to speed things up.
Plus, the latest news headlines: A progressive Democrat will take on a Republican incumbent in a Valley House race; and a bill seeks to expand abortion access.