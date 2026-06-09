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Central Valley Daily

June 9: A Controversial Climate Project Is Taking Root In A Fresno County Town

By Soreath Hok,
Marek WarszawskiJonathan Linden
Published June 9, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Residents in the Fresno County city of Orange Cove could soon see hydrogen being blended into the natural gas that is delivered to their homes. The pilot project is part of Southern California Gas’ efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Today, we speak with independent journalist Marek Warszawski about the proposal and how many residents are upset by it.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A new report highlights residents' views on the high-speed rail project near Merced; and how California is preparing for the World Cup.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Marek Warszawski
See stories by Marek Warszawski
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden