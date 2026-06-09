June 9: A Controversial Climate Project Is Taking Root In A Fresno County Town

Residents in the Fresno County city of Orange Cove could soon see hydrogen being blended into the natural gas that is delivered to their homes. The pilot project is part of Southern California Gas’ efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Today, we speak with independent journalist Marek Warszawski about the proposal and how many residents are upset by it.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A new report highlights residents' views on the high-speed rail project near Merced; and how California is preparing for the World Cup.