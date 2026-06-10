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Central Valley Daily

June 10: New Data Shows How Many Immigrants In California Have Lost Health Coverage

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published June 10, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Medi-Cal enrollment has dropped sharply for immigrants without legal status in California. We speak with Salina Arredondo, from the nonprofit news outlet Public Health Watch, about the legislative changes driving the decline and the consequences for this population of losing access to healthcare.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Valley hospitals get federal notices about price transparency; and a Democratic candidate says he’s advancing to the general election in a tossup race.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden