June 10: New Data Shows How Many Immigrants In California Have Lost Health Coverage
Medi-Cal enrollment has dropped sharply for immigrants without legal status in California. We speak with Salina Arredondo, from the nonprofit news outlet Public Health Watch, about the legislative changes driving the decline and the consequences for this population of losing access to healthcare.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Valley hospitals get federal notices about price transparency; and a Democratic candidate says he’s advancing to the general election in a tossup race.