Election 2024

Voters will decide on three supervisor seats, a judgeship and whether to extend a special tax to fund local police, among other issues.
California Assemblyman Vince Fong prevailed in his battle with state officials over his right to compete for the congressional seat left vacant by Kevin McCarthy’s resignation.
District 20 is solidly Republican, but the new wave of candidates entering the race could make it a competitive race among the conservatives seeking to claim the seat.
It's been nearly one week since former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced he was stepping down from Congress at the end of the year.
Across Kevin McCarthy’s district, disappointment and opportunity abound as he steps down from Congress“I just don't like their (the GOP’s) future. They're bickering too much. They’re not as strong as they used to be. I don’t know where they’re heading," one voter said.