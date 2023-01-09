Joshua Yeager covers Kern County and the Southern San Joaquin Valley for KVPR, and is a member of the Report For Americas Corps. This is the first time in KVPR's history that the station has a full-time reporter based in Bakersfield. Report For America is a nationwide non-profit that helps local newsrooms expand their coverage by helping to fund a portion of new local reporting positions. Joshua is a Tulare native, and studied journalism at UC Irvine. Before joining KVPR, he was a reporter for the Visalia Times-Delta, where he covered local government and the pandemic.