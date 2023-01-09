Joshua YeagerReporter / Report For America
Joshua Yeager covers Kern County and the Southern San Joaquin Valley for KVPR, and is a member of the Report For Americas Corps. This is the first time in KVPR's history that the station has a full-time reporter based in Bakersfield. Report For America is a nationwide non-profit that helps local newsrooms expand their coverage by helping to fund a portion of new local reporting positions. Joshua is a Tulare native, and studied journalism at UC Irvine. Before joining KVPR, he was a reporter for the Visalia Times-Delta, where he covered local government and the pandemic.
As a hunger strike inside two Kern County Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities continues, detainees say they’re willing to put their lives on the line to improve alleged inhumane conditions.
Dozens of detainees at nearby immigration detention centers are in the midst of a hunger strike.
The population of Tulare temporarily doubled last week as visitors from all over gathered for the World Ag Expo. KVPR’s Joshua Yeager went inside and brings us this report.
The role puts him in charge of a fractured Republican party with the slimmest of majorities. Residents of McCarthy's district are split between backing him and the party's more conservative members.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said two people were arrested after search warrants related to the shooting deaths of a Goshen family in January were carried out.
Newly elected Kern County Chairman Jeff Flores delivered the annual State of the County address on Tuesday.
While it’s no secret that much of the Central Valley’s water supply comes from Sierra Nevada snowmelt, the new research is the first detailed accounting of the water that flows under the iconic mountain range.
Uduak-Joe Ntuk has resigned after three years of leading the Geologic Energy Management Division.
While Goshen, California, residents continue to mourn the shooting deaths, the violence has also silenced the grieving community – leaving many in this sleepy town fearful to speak about the tragedy for fear of retaliation.
California Rep. Kevin McCarthy was challenged for the job, but in the end claimed the House Speaker gavel. The San Joaquin Valley politician catapulted to one of the most powerful positions in Washington, D.C.