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Veteran's Day - Plant a Flag

Veteran's Day - Plant a Flag

Join the community in a heartfelt tribute by purchasing a flag through the North of the River Recreation Foundation for $5. On November 10, your flag will be planted and you can bring your family for a day of remembrance, capture meaningful photos, and show your gratitude to those who served at Liberty Park’s Liberty Garden.

Liberty Park’s Liberty Garden
$5. For details:
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North of the River Recreation & Park District
https://www.norfun.org/
Liberty Park’s Liberty Garden
11225 Brimhall Road
Bakersfield, California 93312
https://www.norfun.org/liberty-park