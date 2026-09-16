Veteran's Day - Plant a Flag
Veteran's Day - Plant a Flag
Join the community in a heartfelt tribute by purchasing a flag through the North of the River Recreation Foundation for $5. On November 10, your flag will be planted and you can bring your family for a day of remembrance, capture meaningful photos, and show your gratitude to those who served at Liberty Park’s Liberty Garden.
Liberty Park’s Liberty Garden
$5. For details:
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
North of the River Recreation & Park District
Liberty Park’s Liberty Garden
11225 Brimhall RoadBakersfield, California 93312