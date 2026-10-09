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Understanding Placement – What Families Need to Know

Understanding Placement – What Families Need to Know

This workshop gives family caregivers practical information and support to help them navigate the many questions and concerns that arise when care at home is no longer the best or safest option for their loved one. Discussions will explore what placement means, common concerns families may experience and what the placement process typically looks like from the initial decision through the transition.

Valley Caregiver Resource Center
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
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Valley Caregiver Resource Center
5363 N Fresno St.
Fresno, California 93721
https://valleycrc.org/