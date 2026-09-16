© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UC Merced Arts Season Opening Celebration with the Merced Symphony

UC Merced Arts Season Opening Celebration with the Merced Symphony

UC Merced Arts opens its 2026/27 season with a special outdoor performance by the Merced Symphony at UC Merced’s Wallace-Dutra Amphitheater. Led by Music Director Ming Luke, the concert will feature student musicians from UC Merced and Merced College performing side-by-side with the orchestra. The program includes orchestral masterworks by Gershwin, Holst, Humperdinck, Mascagni, Mendelssohn, Rimsky-Korsakov, and Sibelius.

Wallace-Dutra Amphitheater
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UC Merced Arts
https://arts.ucmerced.edu

Artist Group Info

Merced Symphony
https://www.mercedsymphony.org
Wallace-Dutra Amphitheater
5200 N. Lake Road
Merced, California 95343