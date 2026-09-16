UC Merced Arts Season Opening Celebration with the Merced Symphony

UC Merced Arts opens its 2026/27 season with a special outdoor performance by the Merced Symphony at UC Merced’s Wallace-Dutra Amphitheater. Led by Music Director Ming Luke, the concert will feature student musicians from UC Merced and Merced College performing side-by-side with the orchestra. The program includes orchestral masterworks by Gershwin, Holst, Humperdinck, Mascagni, Mendelssohn, Rimsky-Korsakov, and Sibelius.