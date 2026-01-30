The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
North America's largest award-winning interactive true crime murder mystery dinner show is playing in Fresno at The Old Spaghetti Factory! Enjoy a full dinner while a hilarious crime unfolds around you. Professional actors are secretly planted among the guests, and the culprit is hiding in plain sight - you could be named a Prime Suspect!
The Old Spaghetti Factory
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Dinner Detective
The Old Spaghetti Factory
1610 E. Shaw Ave.Fresno, California 93710