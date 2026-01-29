The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
North America's largest award-winning interactive true crime murder mystery dinner show is playing in Bakersfield at Hodel's Country Dining! Enjoy a full dinner while a hilarious crime unfolds around you. Professional actors are secretly planted among the guests, and the culprit is hiding in plain sight - you could be named a Prime Suspect!
Hodel’s Country Dining
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026