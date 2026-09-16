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Resilience and Reconstruction: The Armistice Period in the Ottoman Empire (1918-1923)

Resilience and Reconstruction: The Armistice Period in the Ottoman Empire (1918-1923)

A two-day international conference, "Resilience and Reconstruction: The Armistice Period in the Ottoman Empire (1918-1923) . Sponsored by the Armenian Studies Program and organized by Prof. Barlow Der Mugrdechian and Dr. Ümit Kurt.

Smittcamp Alumni House, Fresno State
For details and to register:
Every week through Oct 24, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fresno State Armenian Studies Program
http://www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies/
Smittcamp Alumni House, Fresno State
2625 E. Matoian Way
Fresno, California