Pajama Night Bingo
Pajama Night Bingo
This special night with the North of the River Recreation Foundation combines a relaxed atmosphere with the excitement. Gather your friends, bring your lucky dauber, and enjoy a night of laughter, community, and the chance to win big—all while supporting programs and initiatives that benefit our community.
Rasmussen Senior Center
For details:
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
North of the River Recreation & Park District
Rasmussen Senior Center
115 East Roberts LaneBakersfield, California 93308