© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NOR Junior Theatre: The Addams Family Musical

NOR Junior Theatre: The Addams Family Musical

The Addams Family, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and a dilemma that’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family—a man her parents have never met.

Rasmussen Senior Center
For details:
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North of the River Recreation & Park District
https://www.norfun.org/
Rasmussen Senior Center
115 East Roberts Lane
Bakersfield, California 93308