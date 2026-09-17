NOR Junior Theatre: The Addams Family Musical
NOR Junior Theatre: The Addams Family Musical
The Addams Family, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and a dilemma that’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family—a man her parents have never met.
Rasmussen Senior Center
For details:
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
North of the River Recreation & Park District
Rasmussen Senior Center
115 East Roberts LaneBakersfield, California 93308