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NOR Fall Festival

NOR Fall Festival

Enjoy a day full of family fun with delicious snacks, exciting bounce houses, carnival-themed games, music, and community partners. This event is packed with activities and entertainment for all ages, promising an unforgettable afternoon of laughter, connection, and excitement.

Fruitvale Norris Park
For details:
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North of the River Recreation & Park District
https://www.norfun.org/
Fruitvale Norris Park
6221 Norris Rd.
Bakersfield , California 93308
https://www.norfun.org/fruitvale-norris-park