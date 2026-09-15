NOR Fall Festival
NOR Fall Festival
Enjoy a day full of family fun with delicious snacks, exciting bounce houses, carnival-themed games, music, and community partners. This event is packed with activities and entertainment for all ages, promising an unforgettable afternoon of laughter, connection, and excitement.
Fruitvale Norris Park
For details:
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
North of the River Recreation & Park District
Fruitvale Norris Park
6221 Norris Rd.Bakersfield , California 93308