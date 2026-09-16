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Love Your Park: Run & Walk Fundraiser

Love Your Park: Run & Walk Fundraiser

Come for a community celebration that brings neighbors together for a great cause — supporting the North of the River Foundation’s Youth Scholarship Fund. Every step you take helps local children and families access recreation programs, sports, and camps that build confidence, connection, and lifelong memories.

Polo Community Park
For details:
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North of the River Recreation & Park District
https://www.norfun.org/
Polo Community Park
11801 Noriega Road
Bakersfield, California 93312