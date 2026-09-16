Love Your Park: Run & Walk Fundraiser
Love Your Park: Run & Walk Fundraiser
Come for a community celebration that brings neighbors together for a great cause — supporting the North of the River Foundation’s Youth Scholarship Fund. Every step you take helps local children and families access recreation programs, sports, and camps that build confidence, connection, and lifelong memories.
Polo Community Park
For details:
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
North of the River Recreation & Park District
Polo Community Park
11801 Noriega RoadBakersfield, California 93312