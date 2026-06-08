Jazz At The Library
Jazz At The Library
Jazz pianist, composer and arranger, Rick Helzer, will be presenting selections from Duke Ellington’s three “Sacred Music Concerts”, which Duke considered to be his most consequential works. The presentation will also feature Joyce Brewer (vocals), Mike Dana (guitar), John Lauffenburger (string bass) and Gary Newmark (drums).
Woodward Park Regional Library
For details:
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
JazzFresno
Woodward Park Regional Library
944 E Perrin AveFresno, California 93720