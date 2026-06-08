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Jazz At The Library

Jazz At The Library

Jazz pianist, composer and arranger, Rick Helzer, will be presenting selections from Duke Ellington’s three “Sacred Music Concerts”, which Duke considered to be his most consequential works. The presentation will also feature Joyce Brewer (vocals), Mike Dana (guitar), John Lauffenburger (string bass) and Gary Newmark (drums).

Woodward Park Regional Library
For details:
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

JazzFresno
https://www.facebook.com/JazzFresno/
Woodward Park Regional Library
944 E Perrin Ave
Fresno, California 93720
https://www.fresnolibrary.org/branch/wdwd.html