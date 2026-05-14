Healthy Body, Happy Mind: Mindfulness and Movement for Stress Relief
Healthy Body, Happy Mind: Mindfulness and Movement for Stress Relief
Independence at Home will present a combination of gentle movements, breathing and tips on mindfulness, to help participants release tension and reconnect with their bodies. No experience required—just wear comfortable clothing and bring an open mind for relaxation and renewal.
Valley Caregiver Resource Center
To register:
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026