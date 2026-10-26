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2026 Election Coverage

Fresno State School of Music Faculty Recital with Briggs, Klimo and Friends!

Fresno State School of Music Faculty Recital with Briggs, Klimo and Friends!

Featuring stunning selections by Russian, German, French and American composers. All proceeds go to support Fresno State music students.

Fresno State Concert Hall
$15 - $20
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fresno State, School of Music
https://cah.fresnostate.edu/music/index.html

Artist Group Info

Maria Briggs
https://mariabriggssoprano.com/
Fresno State Concert Hall
2380 E. Keats Ave.
Fresno, California 93740