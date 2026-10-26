Fresno State School of Music Faculty Recital with Briggs, Klimo and Friends!
Fresno State School of Music Faculty Recital with Briggs, Klimo and Friends!
Featuring stunning selections by Russian, German, French and American composers. All proceeds go to support Fresno State music students.
Fresno State Concert Hall
$15 - $20
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Fresno State, School of Music
Artist Group Info
Maria Briggs
Fresno State Concert Hall
2380 E. Keats Ave.Fresno, California 93740