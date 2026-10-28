© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2026 Election Coverage

Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta has died at her home in Bakersfield, spokesperson says

KVPR | By KVPR
Published October 28, 2026 at 8:58 AM PDT
Dolores Huerta, the Mexican-American social activist who formed a farm workers union with Cesar Chavez, stands for the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish while visiting the New Mexico Statehouse in Santa Fe. N.M., on Feb. 27, 2019.
Russell Contreras
/
AP
Dolores Huerta, the Mexican-American social activist who formed a farm workers union with Cesar Chavez, stands for the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish while visiting the New Mexico Statehouse in Santa Fe. N.M., on Feb. 27, 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

FRESNO, Calif. — The long-time civil and labor rights leader Dolores Huerta died Wednesday at her home in Bakersfield.

A family spokesperson told the New York Times the cause of death was cancer.

Huerta co-founded the United Farm Workers alongside Cesar Chavez and was instrumental in the labor movements in the 1960s and 70s.

She maintained her activism up until her final years, often pushing for legislation in state, federal and local hallways.

Community
Dolores Huerta: Her Life, Her Activism And The Smithsonian Exhibit
Diana Aguilera

Earlier this year Huerta revealed she was raped by Chavez during the start of the farmworker movement — a story she had never before revealed to the public.

Dolores Huerta was 96.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tags
Community Top StoriesDolores Huerta
KVPR
See stories by KVPR