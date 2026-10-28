Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta has died at her home in Bakersfield, spokesperson says

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FRESNO, Calif. — The long-time civil and labor rights leader Dolores Huerta died Wednesday at her home in Bakersfield.

A family spokesperson told the New York Times the cause of death was cancer.

Huerta co-founded the United Farm Workers alongside Cesar Chavez and was instrumental in the labor movements in the 1960s and 70s.

She maintained her activism up until her final years, often pushing for legislation in state, federal and local hallways.

Earlier this year Huerta revealed she was raped by Chavez during the start of the farmworker movement — a story she had never before revealed to the public.

Dolores Huerta was 96.

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