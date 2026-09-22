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Fresno State Fall Festival and Agriculture Open House

Fresno State Fall Festival and Agriculture Open House

At this free, family-friendly event, decorate pumpkins from the campus farm, explore a hay bale maze, snap pictures of kids next to farm equipment, and participate in crafts, educational games, and demonstrations. Also get great prices on thousands of plants at a morning plant sale 8AM - 12PM, and enjoy lots of free items like student-made campus ice cream, food samples, and an afternoon wine tasting.

Fresno State Gibson Farm Market
For details:
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Fresno State Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
https://jcast.fresnostate.edu/
Fresno State Gibson Farm Market
5368 N Chestnut Ave.
Fresno, California 93740