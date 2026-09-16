Food Para Todos Harvest Festival
Food Para Todos Harvest Festival
Food Para Todos is hosting their second annual harvest festival in Downtown Merced October 10, on West 18th Street between P and Q Street. The free, family friendly event will feature a variety of vendors and community organizations, live entertainment, and a car show, along with a Kid Zone with bouncy houses, a bubble zone, painting and crafts booths, and a petting zoo.
Food Para Todos
For details:
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026