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Flor de Toloache

Flor de Toloache

Flor de Toloache brings its fearless, genre-crossing approach to mariachi to Merced. Founded in 2008 by Mireya Ramos and Shae Fiol as New York City’s first all-women mariachi, the ensemble has grown from performances in subway stations, dive bars, and music clubs to internationally acclaimed stages with virtuosic musicianship, magnetic vocals, and bold storytelling.

Merced Theatre
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

UC Merced Arts
https://arts.ucmerced.edu

Artist Group Info

Flor de Toloache
https://flordetoloache.band
Merced Theatre
301 Main Street
Merced, California 95340
https://www.mercedtheatre.org/