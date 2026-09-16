Flor de Toloache
Flor de Toloache
Flor de Toloache brings its fearless, genre-crossing approach to mariachi to Merced. Founded in 2008 by Mireya Ramos and Shae Fiol as New York City’s first all-women mariachi, the ensemble has grown from performances in subway stations, dive bars, and music clubs to internationally acclaimed stages with virtuosic musicianship, magnetic vocals, and bold storytelling.
Merced Theatre
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
UC Merced Arts
Artist Group Info
Flor de Toloache