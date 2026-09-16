Critter Creek's Fall Open House
Critter Creek's Fall Open House
Visitors will be able to tour the facility, view wildlife in their native habitat, and learn about these fascinating animals' habits and personal stories at Critter Creek's Fall Open House. The open house is self guided allowing guests to go at their own pace, and enjoy the animals and take photographs. Volunteers will be stationed along the trail to answer any questions about the animals. The gift shop will be open during the event and has many unique items.
Critter Creek Wildlife Station
Admission is by donation and field parking is free.
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Critter Creek Wildlife Station
36710 Sand Creek RoadSquaw Valley, California 93675